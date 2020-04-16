This week we start with an in-depth monologue on various new developments surrounding COVID-19, specifically the new study in NEJM on the compassionate use of remdesivir as well as the CDC's advice for the general public to wear cloth masks. We end with an interview with Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari of Harvard Medical School on how to create a more effective pharmaceutical system, the CREATES Act of 2019, developing fair and equitable drugs to treat COVID-19, and how to create a just system that balances the need for innovation with the need for access. Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari is the Assistant Director of PORTAL. Compassionate Use of Remdesivir: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016 U.S. Gene Therapy Trials: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.22214 NIH Fair Pricing Condition: doi.org/10.7326/M19-2576 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.47 Remdesivir, Cloth Masks, & Incentives for COVID-19 Drug Development with Dr. Ameet Sarpatwari
This week we start with an in-depth monologue on …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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