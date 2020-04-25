This week we have a BONUS episode for you! As a teaser to the forthcoming audiobook of "Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer" by Dr. Vinay Prasad (our host), Audrey Tran and Ian Straehley have set the introduction of the book to music they composed and arranged themselves. You can buy the print version of Malignant from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-Evidence-People-Cancer-dp-1421437635/dp/1421437635/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.48 BONUS! Introduction to Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer
This week we have a BONUS episode for you! As a t…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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