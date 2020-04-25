Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.48 BONUS! Introduction to Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer
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2.48 BONUS! Introduction to Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer

This week we have a BONUS episode for you! As a t…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we have a BONUS episode for you! As a teaser to the forthcoming audiobook of "Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer" by Dr. Vinay Prasad (our host), Audrey Tran and Ian Straehley have set the introduction of the book to music they composed and arranged themselves. You can buy the print version of Malignant from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Malignant-Policy-Evidence-People-Cancer-dp-1421437635/dp/1421437635/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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