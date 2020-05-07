This week's topic is all things COVID-19 -- we discuss the viral scandal of British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson's actions and how it reflects (or doesn't) on his work, we talk about the nuances of how to end lockdowns, and we bring back Dr. Benjamin Singer, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Northwestern University, to address updates in the ICU management of COVID-19. Invisible Pandemic: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31035-7 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.50 Neil Ferguson, Ending Lockdown, & Updates on COVID-19 Management with Dr. Benjamin Singer
This week's topic is all things COVID-19 -- we di…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes