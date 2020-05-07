Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.50 Neil Ferguson, Ending Lockdown, & Updates on COVID-19 Management with Dr. Benjamin Singer
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2.50 Neil Ferguson, Ending Lockdown, & Updates on COVID-19 Management with Dr. Benjamin Singer

This week's topic is all things COVID-19 -- we di…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week's topic is all things COVID-19 -- we discuss the viral scandal of British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson's actions and how it reflects (or doesn't) on his work, we talk about the nuances of how to end lockdowns, and we bring back Dr. Benjamin Singer, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Northwestern University, to address updates in the ICU management of COVID-19. Invisible Pandemic: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31035-7 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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