This BONUS lecture was a talk given to the Hematology/Oncology fellows at Oregon Health & Science University. It's part three of a three-part series on clinical trials. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.51 BONUS! Clinical Trials Part 3
This BONUS lecture was a talk given to the Hemato…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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