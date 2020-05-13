Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.51 BONUS! Clinical Trials Part 3
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2.51 BONUS! Clinical Trials Part 3

This BONUS lecture was a talk given to the Hemato…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This BONUS lecture was a talk given to the Hematology/Oncology fellows at Oregon Health & Science University. It's part three of a three-part series on clinical trials. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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