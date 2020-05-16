This week we have an announcement -- the audiobook of "Malignant: How Bad Policy and Bad Evidence Harm People with Cancer", written and narrated by our host Vinay Prasad, is available now on Amazon, iTunes, and Audible! We also have an in-depth journal club for you on the findings of the PROfound trial as published in a new paper out in the New England Journal of Medicine titled "Olaparib for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer". Finally, we end the episode with an interview with Dr. Adam Cifu of the University of Chicago on literature, medicine, maintaining a feeling of normalcy and self during COVID-19, and more! Listen to Malignant with a free 30-day trial of Audible: https://www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-195112&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_195112_rh_us PROfound: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1911440 Crossover: doi.org/10.1093/annonc/mdy116 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.52 Malignant Audiobook, PROfound trial, & Literature and Medicine with Dr. Adam Cifu
This week we have an announcement -- the audioboo…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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