This week we discuss why being open-minded enough to agree partially with someone - instead of taking an all-or-nothing approach to a discourse - is important. We also sit down with epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Morgan of the University of Maryland School of Medicine to critique the public health policy concerning COVID-19 transmission. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.53 Why Agreeing 65% with Someone is Important & COVID-19 Health Policy with Dr. Daniel Morgan
This week we discuss why being open-minded enough…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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