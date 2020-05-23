Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.53 Why Agreeing 65% with Someone is Important & COVID-19 Health Policy with Dr. Daniel Morgan
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2.53 Why Agreeing 65% with Someone is Important & COVID-19 Health Policy with Dr. Daniel Morgan

This week we discuss why being open-minded enough…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss why being open-minded enough to agree partially with someone - instead of taking an all-or-nothing approach to a discourse - is important. We also sit down with epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Morgan of the University of Maryland School of Medicine to critique the public health policy concerning COVID-19 transmission. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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