This week we talk all things COVID-19! We start with an in-depth Classical Hematology Chat with Dr. Sven Olson and Dr. Joseph Shatzel of Oregon Health & Science University on thrombosis and anticoagulation in COVID-19, touching on a number of recent studies. We then turn to a conversation with Dr. Walid Gellad of the University of Pittsburgh on new pharmaceutical treatments for COVID-19. Tang et al. paper: doi.org/10.1111/jth.14768 Prospective autopsy study: doi.org/10.7326/M20-2566 COVID-19 compared to H1N1: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2015432 Hypercoagulability of COVID-19: doi.org/10.1111/jth.14850 JACC letter: doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2020.05.001 JACC podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/association-treatment-dose-anticoagulation-in-hospital/id932118437?i=1000474262300 Venous Thromboembolism in COVID-19: doi.org/10.1111/jth.14888 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.54 Classical Hematology Chat on Thrombosis in COVID-19 & Drugs for COVID-19 with Dr. Walid Gellad
This week we talk all things COVID-19! We start w…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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