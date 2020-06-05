We start this week's episode by covering some recent research: After thoroughly critiquing the recent randomized trial of hydroxychloroquine for postexposure prophylaxis for COVID-19, we then discuss the five abstracts selected for plenary sessions at the recent virtual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. We transition from there to a Question from a Medical Student with Audrey Tran of Oregon Health & Science University on the recent decision to make the USMLE Step 1 exam pass/fail. Finally, we end with an interview with Dr. Jane Zhu, also of OHSU, on her current research and her new paper published in JAMA titled, "Private Equity Acquisitions of Physician Medical Groups Across Specialties, 2013-2016". Dr. Zhu first guest-starred on Plenary Session in episode 1.31. Hydroxychloroquine: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2016638 JAVELIN: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/186872/abstract ECOG-ACRIN: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/186884/abstract ENDURANCE: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/186906/abstract KEYNOTE-177: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/186928/abstract ADAURA: https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/191929/abstract Private Equity Acquisitions: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.21844 Listen to the audiobook of Malignant with a free 30-day trial from Audible! https://www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-195112&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_195112_rh_us Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.55 Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, ASCO, QOTW, Private Equity in Medicine with Dr. Jane Zhu
We start this week's episode by covering some rec…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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