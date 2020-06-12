Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.56 HER2CLIMB & Misinformation and Disinformation with Dr. Cailin O'Connor
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2.56 HER2CLIMB & Misinformation and Disinformation with Dr. Cailin O'Connor

This week we tackle the topic of tucatinib in HER…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we tackle the topic of tucatinib in HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases. We also interview Dr. Cailin O'Connor of the University of California Irvine on her research on misinformation and disinformation. We discuss her recent article in the Boston Review, titled "Hydroxychloroquine and the Political Polarization of Science", as well as her extensive body of work. HER2CLIMB: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.20.00775 Hydroxychloroquine: http://bostonreview.net/science-nature-politics/cailin-oconnor-james-owen-weatherall-hydroxychloroquine-and-political The Dynamics of Retraction in Epistemic Networks: http://philsci-archive.pitt.edu/17088/ How Misinformation Spreads: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-misinformation-spreads-and-why-we-trust-it/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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