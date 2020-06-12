This week we tackle the topic of tucatinib in HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases. We also interview Dr. Cailin O'Connor of the University of California Irvine on her research on misinformation and disinformation. We discuss her recent article in the Boston Review, titled "Hydroxychloroquine and the Political Polarization of Science", as well as her extensive body of work. HER2CLIMB: doi.org/10.1200/JCO.20.00775 Hydroxychloroquine: http://bostonreview.net/science-nature-politics/cailin-oconnor-james-owen-weatherall-hydroxychloroquine-and-political The Dynamics of Retraction in Epistemic Networks: http://philsci-archive.pitt.edu/17088/ How Misinformation Spreads: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-misinformation-spreads-and-why-we-trust-it/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.56 HER2CLIMB & Misinformation and Disinformation with Dr. Cailin O'Connor
This week we tackle the topic of tucatinib in HER…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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