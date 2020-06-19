Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.57 RECOVERY, Clinical Trials in the US, EFS, Writing, Dr. Raj Chetty, & Dr. Ian Tannock
0:00
-2:14:41

2.57 RECOVERY, Clinical Trials in the US, EFS, Writing, Dr. Raj Chetty, & Dr. Ian Tannock

This week's episode is jam-packed with topics! We…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week's episode is jam-packed with topics! We talk about the RECOVERY trial, the U.S. clinical trial infrastructure, event-free survival (EFS) and cost of care in acute myeloid leukemia, how long it takes to write papers in academic medicine, threats to public health officials, and the application to medicine of Dr. Raj Chetty's work in economics. Finally, we interview this week's special guest, Dr. Ian Tannock, on docetaxel, prostrate cancer, clinical trial appraisal, and his career in medicine. RECOVERY: https://www.recoverytrial.net/ EFS in AML: doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2019001150 Malignant audiobook: https://www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-195112&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_195112_rh_us Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.