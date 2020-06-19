This week's episode is jam-packed with topics! We talk about the RECOVERY trial, the U.S. clinical trial infrastructure, event-free survival (EFS) and cost of care in acute myeloid leukemia, how long it takes to write papers in academic medicine, threats to public health officials, and the application to medicine of Dr. Raj Chetty's work in economics. Finally, we interview this week's special guest, Dr. Ian Tannock, on docetaxel, prostrate cancer, clinical trial appraisal, and his career in medicine. RECOVERY: https://www.recoverytrial.net/ EFS in AML: doi.org/10.1182/bloodadvances.2019001150 Malignant audiobook: https://www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-195112&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_195112_rh_us Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.57 RECOVERY, Clinical Trials in the US, EFS, Writing, Dr. Raj Chetty, & Dr. Ian Tannock
This week's episode is jam-packed with topics! We…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes