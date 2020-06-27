This week we briefly cover updates on the RECOVERY trial before segueing into an interview with Dr. Andrae Vandross on Twitter (specifically #medtwitter), academic discussions, and changing your career to find your calling. RECOVERY: www.recoverytrial.net/ Malignant audiobook: www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?so…ACX0_195112_rh_us Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession
2.58 RECOVERY & Twitter, Academic Debate, and Transitioning Your Career with Dr. Andrae Vandross
This week we briefly cover updates on the RECOVER…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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