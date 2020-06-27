Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.58 RECOVERY & Twitter, Academic Debate, and Transitioning Your Career with Dr. Andrae Vandross
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2.58 RECOVERY & Twitter, Academic Debate, and Transitioning Your Career with Dr. Andrae Vandross

This week we briefly cover updates on the RECOVER…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we briefly cover updates on the RECOVERY trial before segueing into an interview with Dr. Andrae Vandross on Twitter (specifically #medtwitter), academic discussions, and changing your career to find your calling. RECOVERY: www.recoverytrial.net/ Malignant audiobook: www.audible.com/pd/B08864KFHW/?so…ACX0_195112_rh_us Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession

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