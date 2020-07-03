This week we respond to some listener feedback from Dr. Christopher Booth and use it to talk about how to be the best hematologist-oncologist. We also discuss the SADAL study on Selinexor for patients with relapsed refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as published in The Lancet Haematology. Finally, we interview Drs. Eva Katsoulakis and Michael Kelley on their recent paper out in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: Precision Oncology, titled "Comparison of Annotation Services for Next-Generation Sequencing in a Large-Scale Precision Oncology Program". Selinexor: doi.org/10.1016/S2352-3026(20)30120-4 Annotation Services: doi.org/10.1200/PO.19.00118 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
2.59 The Best Doctor, Selinexor, & Annotation Services for NGS with Drs. Katsoulakis and Kelley
This week we respond to some listener feedback fr…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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