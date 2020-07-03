Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
2.59 The Best Doctor, Selinexor, & Annotation Services for NGS with Drs. Katsoulakis and Kelley
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2.59 The Best Doctor, Selinexor, & Annotation Services for NGS with Drs. Katsoulakis and Kelley

This week we respond to some listener feedback fr…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we respond to some listener feedback from Dr. Christopher Booth and use it to talk about how to be the best hematologist-oncologist. We also discuss the SADAL study on Selinexor for patients with relapsed refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as published in The Lancet Haematology. Finally, we interview Drs. Eva Katsoulakis and Michael Kelley on their recent paper out in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: Precision Oncology, titled "Comparison of Annotation Services for Next-Generation Sequencing in a Large-Scale Precision Oncology Program". Selinexor: doi.org/10.1016/S2352-3026(20)30120-4 Annotation Services: doi.org/10.1200/PO.19.00118 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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