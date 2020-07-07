This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture given on June 18, 2020 as part of Stanford's METRICS International Forum. METRICS stands for Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford University. This lecture is geared towards a broad audience and aims to provide a general sense of current cancer research. The lecture is titled "Cancer Meta-Research 101". Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
2.60 BONUS! Cancer Meta-Research 101: The Lay of the Land of Cancer Research
This BONUS episode is the recording of a lecture …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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