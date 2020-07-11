This week we discuss recent research (and the accompanying Twitter thread) on the risk of COVID-19 among users of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). We also hold a philosophical discussion on the research surrounding time to treatment initiation (TTI) in cancer medicine. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Lynora Saxinger of the University of Alberta, Edmonton, a specialist in Infectious Diseases. PPIs and risk of COVID-19: https://twitter.com/BrennanSpiegel/status/1280527527325265920 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.01 Risk of COVID-19 Among Users of PPIs, Time to Treatment Initiation, & Dr. Lynora Saxinger
This week we discuss recent research (and the acc…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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