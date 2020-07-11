Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.01 Risk of COVID-19 Among Users of PPIs, Time to Treatment Initiation, & Dr. Lynora Saxinger
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3.01 Risk of COVID-19 Among Users of PPIs, Time to Treatment Initiation, & Dr. Lynora Saxinger

This week we discuss recent research (and the acc…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss recent research (and the accompanying Twitter thread) on the risk of COVID-19 among users of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). We also hold a philosophical discussion on the research surrounding time to treatment initiation (TTI) in cancer medicine. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Lynora Saxinger of the University of Alberta, Edmonton, a specialist in Infectious Diseases. PPIs and risk of COVID-19: https://twitter.com/BrennanSpiegel/status/1280527527325265920 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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