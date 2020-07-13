Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.02 BONUS! National Clinician Scholars Program with Dr. Hilary Seligman
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3.02 BONUS! National Clinician Scholars Program with Dr. Hilary Seligman

This week's BONUS episode is a discussion of the …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week's BONUS episode is a discussion of the National Clinician Scholars Program with Dr. Hilary Seligman, the head of the program at University of California, San Francisco. The deadline for the application for the 2021-2023 cohort is July 15, 2020 (very soon!), though there may be some leniency due to the pandemic. National Clinician Scholars Program: https://nationalcsp.org/ UCSF National Clinician Scholars Program: https://nationalscholars.ucsf.edu/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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