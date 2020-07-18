This week we discuss two major papers: The first was just recently released in Nature and it's titled "The National Lung Matrix Trial of personalized therapy in lung cancer". The second is a few years old, but exemplifies the importance of trial design. We discuss the second paper, titled "A Randomized Trial of Intensive versus Standard Blood-Pressure Control" and published in the New England Journal of Medicine with Dr. Mark Friedberg, a health policies and performance measurement researcher. National Lung Matrix Trial: doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2481-8 SPRINT: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1511939 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.03 The National Lung Matrix Trial & the Major Flaw of the SPRINT Trial with Dr. Mark Friedberg
This week we discuss two major papers: The first …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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