Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.03 The National Lung Matrix Trial & the Major Flaw of the SPRINT Trial with Dr. Mark Friedberg
0:00
-1:09:28

3.03 The National Lung Matrix Trial & the Major Flaw of the SPRINT Trial with Dr. Mark Friedberg

This week we discuss two major papers: The first …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we discuss two major papers: The first was just recently released in Nature and it's titled "The National Lung Matrix Trial of personalized therapy in lung cancer". The second is a few years old, but exemplifies the importance of trial design. We discuss the second paper, titled "A Randomized Trial of Intensive versus Standard Blood-Pressure Control" and published in the New England Journal of Medicine with Dr. Mark Friedberg, a health policies and performance measurement researcher. National Lung Matrix Trial: doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2481-8 SPRINT: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1511939 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.