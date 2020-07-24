This week we respond to several questions sent in by listeners and then we interview Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada on MedTwitter, other recent events, and his recently published paper titled "Assessing the risk-benefit profile of ramucirumab in patients with advanced solid tumors: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials". Ramucirumab: doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2020.100458 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.04 Listener Questions & MedTwitter and Risk-Benefit Profile of Ramucirumab with Dr. Bishal Gyawali
This week we respond to several questions sent in…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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