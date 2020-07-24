Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.04 Listener Questions & MedTwitter and Risk-Benefit Profile of Ramucirumab with Dr. Bishal Gyawali
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3.04 Listener Questions & MedTwitter and Risk-Benefit Profile of Ramucirumab with Dr. Bishal Gyawali

This week we respond to several questions sent in…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we respond to several questions sent in by listeners and then we interview Dr. Bishal Gyawali of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada on MedTwitter, other recent events, and his recently published paper titled "Assessing the risk-benefit profile of ramucirumab in patients with advanced solid tumors: A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials". Ramucirumab: doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2020.100458 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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