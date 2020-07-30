This is the recording of a LIVE episode of Plenary Session in which Dr. Sue S Yom interviewed our host, Dr. Vinay Prasad, on how he built his career and how he conceptualizes his work. There's also a surprise guest near the end! Thank you to Dr. Kaleigh Doke, Dr. Brian Kavanagh, and the Virtual Visiting Professor Network for hosting this special episode. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.05 LIVE! A Midsummer Night's Stream
This is the recording of a LIVE episode of Plenar…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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