Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.05 LIVE! A Midsummer Night's Stream
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-1:16:10

3.05 LIVE! A Midsummer Night's Stream

This is the recording of a LIVE episode of Plenar…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This is the recording of a LIVE episode of Plenary Session in which Dr. Sue S Yom interviewed our host, Dr. Vinay Prasad, on how he built his career and how he conceptualizes his work. There's also a surprise guest near the end! Thank you to Dr. Kaleigh Doke, Dr. Brian Kavanagh, and the Virtual Visiting Professor Network for hosting this special episode. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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