Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.06 COVID-19 Vaccine Access, ADAURA, QOTW, & Journal Club with Fellow Dr. Karine Tawagi
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3.06 COVID-19 Vaccine Access, ADAURA, QOTW, & Journal Club with Fellow Dr. Karine Tawagi

We start this week's episode by discussing access…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We start this week's episode by discussing access to investigational COVID-19 vaccines and recapping the problems with the ADAURA study. We transition from there to a Question of the Week with medical student Audrey Tran of Oregon Health & Science University. Finally, we introduce a new segment - Journal Club with a Fellow. In this inaugural segment we invite Dr. Karine Tawagi of the Oschner Clinic in Louisiana to the podcast to talk about IMbrave150. IMbrave150: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1915745 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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