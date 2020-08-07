We start this week's episode by discussing access to investigational COVID-19 vaccines and recapping the problems with the ADAURA study. We transition from there to a Question of the Week with medical student Audrey Tran of Oregon Health & Science University. Finally, we introduce a new segment - Journal Club with a Fellow. In this inaugural segment we invite Dr. Karine Tawagi of the Oschner Clinic in Louisiana to the podcast to talk about IMbrave150. IMbrave150: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1915745 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.06 COVID-19 Vaccine Access, ADAURA, QOTW, & Journal Club with Fellow Dr. Karine Tawagi
We start this week's episode by discussing access…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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