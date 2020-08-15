Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.07 Lung Cancer Omics and Mortality, PPIs and COVID-19, & RECIST with Dr. Elizabeth Eisenhauer
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3.07 Lung Cancer Omics and Mortality, PPIs and COVID-19, & RECIST with Dr. Elizabeth Eisenhauer

We have a lot in store for you this week! We star…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a lot in store for you this week! We start off by evaluating two recently published studies: "Evaluation of Omics-Based Strategies for the Management of Advanced Lung Cancer" (published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: Oncology Practice) and "The Effect of Advances in Lung-Cancer Treatment on Population Mortality" (published in the New England Journal of Medicine). We talk a bit about tracking down the validity of a reference. We sit down with Dr. Branden Tarlow to discuss his thoughts on PPIs and COVID-19 acquisition. Finally, we conclude the episode by interviewing Dr. Elizabeth Eisenhauer of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada on her career in cancer medicine. Omics-Based Strategies: doi.org/10.1200/OP.20.00117 Population Mortality: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa1916623 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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