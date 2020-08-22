This week we take a deep dive into two recently published studies, their surrounding controversy, and the broader implications. The first study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA and is titled "Physician–patient racial concordance and disparities in birthing mortality for newborns". The second was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and is titled "Oral Relugolix for Androgen-Deprivation Therapy in Advanced Prostate Cancer", commonly known as the HERO trial. We discuss the HERO trial with Dr. Michael Burns of Northwestern as part of our new segment, Journal Club with a Fellow. Racial Concordance: doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1913405117 HERO: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2004325 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.08 Racial Concordance in Birthing Mortality & HERO for Journal Club with Fellow Dr. Michael Burns
This week we take a deep dive into two recently p…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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