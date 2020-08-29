3.09 COVID-19 Risk, Financial Toxicity, & HALT-IT for Journal Club with Fellow Dr. Justine Ryu

We start this week's episode by revisiting our discussion from last week on the PNAS study on racial concordance and birthing mortality. We continue our theme of critical appraisal by then tearing apart the recent paper published in BMJ titled "Two metres or one: what is the evidence for physical distancing in covid-19?" and its inability to support its colorful figures. We end the monologue with a few thoughts on academics who somehow author one paper a week. Finally, we turn to the last two segments of the show: the first is a discussion with Dr. Bishal Gyawali on his new paper out now in The Lancet Haematology titled "A survey in Nepalese patients with acute leukaemia: a starting point for defining financial toxicity of cancer care in low-income and middle-income countries" and the second is Journal Club with a Fellow, where we interview Dr. Justine Ryu on a paper published in The Lancet titled "Effects of a high-dose 24-h infusion of tranexamic acid on death and thromboembolic events in patients with acute gastrointestinal bleeding (HALT-IT): an international randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial". Racial Concordance: doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1913405117 COVID-19 Risk: doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m3223 Financial Toxicity: doi.org/10.1016/S2352-3026(20)30258-1 HALT-IT: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30848-5 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew