Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.10 Colon Cancer Screening, Vascepa Patent with Jonathan Darrow, PREVENTT with Dr. Toby Richards
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3.10 Colon Cancer Screening, Vascepa Patent with Jonathan Darrow, PREVENTT with Dr. Toby Richards

We have a number of topics for you this week! Amo…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a number of topics for you this week! Among them, we cover the issue of colon cancer screening, especially in the light of Chadwick Boseman's recent passing. We interview Jonathan Darrow, an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School and faculty at Brigham and Women's Hospital, on patent litigation and the recent patent appeal for Vascepa. Finally, we interview Dr. Toby Richards, Professor of Surgery, on running clinical trials and, specifically, the results of his recent trial PREVENTT, out now in The Lancet. PREVENTT: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31539-7/fulltext Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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