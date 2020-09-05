We have a number of topics for you this week! Among them, we cover the issue of colon cancer screening, especially in the light of Chadwick Boseman's recent passing. We interview Jonathan Darrow, an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School and faculty at Brigham and Women's Hospital, on patent litigation and the recent patent appeal for Vascepa. Finally, we interview Dr. Toby Richards, Professor of Surgery, on running clinical trials and, specifically, the results of his recent trial PREVENTT, out now in The Lancet. PREVENTT: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31539-7/fulltext Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.10 Colon Cancer Screening, Vascepa Patent with Jonathan Darrow, PREVENTT with Dr. Toby Richards
We have a number of topics for you this week! Amo…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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