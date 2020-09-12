This week's monologue touches on the credibility of expert speakers, evaluating the COVID-19 lockdown as health policy, and the anti-affirmative action white paper written by Dr. Norman Wang and its controversy. In the second half of the episode we interview Professor Darrel Francis of Imperial College London on COVID-19 cardiology and Vascepa. Anti-Affirmative Action: doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.120.015959 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.11 Experts, Lockdown, Affirmative Action, & COVID-19 and Hearts with Professor Darrel Francis
This week's monologue touches on the credibility …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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