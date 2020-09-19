Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.12 TMPRSS2, Cancer Imaging with Drs. Becker and Woo, Clinical Epidemiology with Dr. Thomas Newman
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3.12 TMPRSS2, Cancer Imaging with Drs. Becker and Woo, Clinical Epidemiology with Dr. Thomas Newman

We start this week's episode by critically examin…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We start this week's episode by critically examining the new paper titled "Racial/Ethnic Variation in Nasal Gene Expression of Transmembrane Serine Protease 2 (TMPRSS2)" and asking, is it racist? After that, we discuss advances in prostate cancer imaging with two imaging specialists from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Drs. Anton Becker and Sungmin Woo. Finally, we have a far-reaching interview with Dr. Thomas Newman of University of California San Francisco on clinical epidemiology and his new book Evidence-Based Diagnosis: An Introduction to Clinical Epidemiology. TMPRSS2 and COVID-19: doi.org/10.1001/jama.2020.17386 PSMA PET-CT: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30314-7 Evidence-Based Diagnosis: https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/evidencebased-diagnosis/2807345CA679EC723697ED9C6D98A1AA Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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