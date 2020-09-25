This week's episode is all about COVID-19. We discuss general COVID-19 health policy and how spread of SARS-CoV-2 has been managed and should be managed; we discuss whether or not schools should be re-opened; and we discuss Dr. Scott Atlas's views. Our special guests are political scientist Dr. Vladimir Kogan, epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Morgan, and health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.13 COVID-19 and Schools, COVID-19 and Scott Atlas, and COVID-19 Policy
This week's episode is all about COVID-19. We dis…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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