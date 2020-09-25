Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.13 COVID-19 and Schools, COVID-19 and Scott Atlas, and COVID-19 Policy
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3.13 COVID-19 and Schools, COVID-19 and Scott Atlas, and COVID-19 Policy

This week's episode is all about COVID-19. We dis…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week's episode is all about COVID-19. We discuss general COVID-19 health policy and how spread of SARS-CoV-2 has been managed and should be managed; we discuss whether or not schools should be re-opened; and we discuss Dr. Scott Atlas's views. Our special guests are political scientist Dr. Vladimir Kogan, epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Morgan, and health economist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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