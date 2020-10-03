This week we have a two-hour-long, far-ranging interview with Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University on, broadly, meta-research and COVID-19 - including his recent controversies. We end the episode with an interview with Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Percival of the University of Washington on her new paper out now in Haematologica: "Survival of patients with newly diagnosed high-grade myeloid neoplasms who do not meet standard trial eligibility". High-Grade Myeloid Neoplasms: doi.org/10.3324/haematol.2020.254938 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.14 COVID-19 with Dr. John Ioannidis & Trial Eligibility with Dr. Mary-Elizabeth Percival
This week we have a two-hour-long, far-ranging in…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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