We start this week's episode by interviewing Dr. Alasdair Munro, a pediatrics infectious disease expert, on the risk of spread of COVID-19 in children and through schools. We end with an interview with Dr. Stefan Baral, a field epidemiologist studying COVID-19, on the nature of public health during a global pandemic. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.15 COVID-19 in Children with Dr. Alasdair Munro & Pandemic Public Health with Dr. Stefan Baral
We start this week's episode by interviewing Dr. …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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