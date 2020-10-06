Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.15 COVID-19 in Children with Dr. Alasdair Munro & Pandemic Public Health with Dr. Stefan Baral
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3.15 COVID-19 in Children with Dr. Alasdair Munro & Pandemic Public Health with Dr. Stefan Baral

We start this week's episode by interviewing Dr. …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We start this week's episode by interviewing Dr. Alasdair Munro, a pediatrics infectious disease expert, on the risk of spread of COVID-19 in children and through schools. We end with an interview with Dr. Stefan Baral, a field epidemiologist studying COVID-19, on the nature of public health during a global pandemic. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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