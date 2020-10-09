We start this week's episode off with a monologue covering a few current events, notably the recent editorial on the COVID-19 pandemic in the USA published by the New England Journal of Medicine titled "Dying in a Leadership Vacuum". From there we interview Dr. Margaret McCartney on her recent opinion piece in the BMJ titled "We need better evidence on non-drug interventions for covid-19"; we talk about masks, schools, the need for randomized trials, and more. Finally, we interview Dr. Jason Sheltzer on his recent papers on cancer biology and the implications of his findings on clinical medicine. NEJM editorial: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMe2029812 Non-Drug Interventions: https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/08/28/margaret-mccartney-we-need-better-evidence-on-non-drug-interventions-for-covid-19/ Dr. Sheltzer's research: https://www.sheltzerlab.org/research You can reach Dr. Sheltzer at sheltzer at cshl dot edu. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.16 Non-Drug Interventions with Dr. Margaret McCartney & Cancer Biology with Dr. Jason Sheltzer
We start this week's episode off with a monologue…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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