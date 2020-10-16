This week we sit down virtually with Dr. Atle Fretheim, Research Director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, to talk about how Norway has responded to the COVID-19 crisis - specifically, how they've handled it when it comes to public schools. We also have an interview with Dr. Anthony "Tony" Letai of the Dana Farber Cancer Center on cancer biology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.17 COVID-19 and Schools in Norway with Dr. Atle Fretheim & Cancer Biology with Dr. Anthony Letai
This week we sit down virtually with Dr. Atle Fre…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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