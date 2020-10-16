Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.17 COVID-19 and Schools in Norway with Dr. Atle Fretheim & Cancer Biology with Dr. Anthony Letai
0:00
-2:35:36

3.17 COVID-19 and Schools in Norway with Dr. Atle Fretheim & Cancer Biology with Dr. Anthony Letai

This week we sit down virtually with Dr. Atle Fre…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we sit down virtually with Dr. Atle Fretheim, Research Director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, to talk about how Norway has responded to the COVID-19 crisis - specifically, how they've handled it when it comes to public schools. We also have an interview with Dr. Anthony "Tony" Letai of the Dana Farber Cancer Center on cancer biology. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.