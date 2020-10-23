This week we have two fantastic interviews for you: The first is with Dr. Ben Mazer on the interplay between social media and news; the second is with Dr. Tem Bendapudi on whether Caplacizumab should be the standard of care for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.18 Social Media and News with Dr. Benjamin Mazer & Caplacizumab for TTP with Dr. Tem Bendapudi
This week we have two fantastic interviews for yo…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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