Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.18 Social Media and News with Dr. Benjamin Mazer & Caplacizumab for TTP with Dr. Tem Bendapudi
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3.18 Social Media and News with Dr. Benjamin Mazer & Caplacizumab for TTP with Dr. Tem Bendapudi

This week we have two fantastic interviews for yo…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

This week we have two fantastic interviews for you: The first is with Dr. Ben Mazer on the interplay between social media and news; the second is with Dr. Tem Bendapudi on whether Caplacizumab should be the standard of care for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP). Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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