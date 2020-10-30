We talk this week with Dr. Monica Gandhi, Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF/ San Francisco General Hospital, and medical director of the HIV Clinic at SFGH. Speaking from decades of experience treating HIV/AIDS patients, she gives us her take on the public health policies enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We then conclude this week's episode with a Classical Hematology Chat with Dr. Sven Olson of Oregon Health & Science University. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.19 COVID-19 and the AIDS Pandemics with Dr. Monica Gandhi & Classical Hematology Chat
We talk this week with Dr. Monica Gandhi, Associa…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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