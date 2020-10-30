Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.19 COVID-19 and the AIDS Pandemics with Dr. Monica Gandhi & Classical Hematology Chat
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3.19 COVID-19 and the AIDS Pandemics with Dr. Monica Gandhi & Classical Hematology Chat

We talk this week with Dr. Monica Gandhi, Associa…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We talk this week with Dr. Monica Gandhi, Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF/ San Francisco General Hospital, and medical director of the HIV Clinic at SFGH. Speaking from decades of experience treating HIV/AIDS patients, she gives us her take on the public health policies enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We then conclude this week's episode with a Classical Hematology Chat with Dr. Sven Olson of Oregon Health & Science University. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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