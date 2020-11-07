Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.20 Public Health Messaging, COVID-19 in the U.S. Northeast, Journal Club with a Fellow
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3.20 Public Health Messaging, COVID-19 in the U.S. Northeast, Journal Club with a Fellow

We have a multitude of interviews for you this we…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a multitude of interviews for you this week. We start by interviewing Dr. Julia Marcus of the Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute on messaging around public health interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue talking about COVID-19 with Anne Sosin and Dr. Elizabeth Carpenter-Song, both of Dartmouth College. They join us on the podcast to discuss how the Northeast region of the United States has uniquely handled COVID-19. Finally, we bring back the Journal Club with a Fellow segment and interview Dr. David Russler-Germain of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis on a new paper out now in The Lancet on CAR T-cell therapy in DLBCL: TRANSCEND NHL 001. TRANSCEND NHL 001: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31366-0 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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