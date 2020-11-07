We have a multitude of interviews for you this week. We start by interviewing Dr. Julia Marcus of the Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute on messaging around public health interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue talking about COVID-19 with Anne Sosin and Dr. Elizabeth Carpenter-Song, both of Dartmouth College. They join us on the podcast to discuss how the Northeast region of the United States has uniquely handled COVID-19. Finally, we bring back the Journal Club with a Fellow segment and interview Dr. David Russler-Germain of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis on a new paper out now in The Lancet on CAR T-cell therapy in DLBCL: TRANSCEND NHL 001. TRANSCEND NHL 001: doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(20)31366-0 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.20 Public Health Messaging, COVID-19 in the U.S. Northeast, Journal Club with a Fellow
We have a multitude of interviews for you this we…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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