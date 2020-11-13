First up this week we interview constitutional law scholar Leah Litman, an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Michigan, on Dr. Norman Wang and the intricacies of the laws on affirmative action. Next, we talk with Dr. Patrick DeMartino, a pediatric hematology/oncology fellow at Oregon Health & Science University, on his new paper out now in JAMA Internal Medicine: "Potential Cost Implications for All US Food and Drug Administration Oncology Drug Approvals in 2018". Finally, we sit down with Dr. John Mandrola for an in-depth discussion on the intersection of medicine, politics, and advocacy. Cost Implications: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5921 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.21 Affirmative Action with Leah Litman, Cost Implications with Dr. DeMartino, & Dr. John Mandrola
First up this week we interview constitutional la…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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