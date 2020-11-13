Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.21 Affirmative Action with Leah Litman, Cost Implications with Dr. DeMartino, & Dr. John Mandrola
0:00
-3:04:26

3.21 Affirmative Action with Leah Litman, Cost Implications with Dr. DeMartino, & Dr. John Mandrola

First up this week we interview constitutional la…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

First up this week we interview constitutional law scholar Leah Litman, an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Michigan, on Dr. Norman Wang and the intricacies of the laws on affirmative action. Next, we talk with Dr. Patrick DeMartino, a pediatric hematology/oncology fellow at Oregon Health & Science University, on his new paper out now in JAMA Internal Medicine: "Potential Cost Implications for All US Food and Drug Administration Oncology Drug Approvals in 2018". Finally, we sit down with Dr. John Mandrola for an in-depth discussion on the intersection of medicine, politics, and advocacy. Cost Implications: doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.5921 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.