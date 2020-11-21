Our first guests this week are Drs. Adam Cifu and Scott Stern and are on to discuss their new podcast Symptom to Diagnosis -- based on their book of the same name -- about clinical reasoning. Next we bring back political scientist Dr. Vlad Kogan (from episode 3.13) to discuss the need to re-open schools in the context of rising COVID-19 cases and a changing political landscape. Finally we interview Dr. Carycruz Bueno on her critical research into the harms of fully virtual schooling. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.22 New Podcast, Opening Schools with Dr. Vladimir Kogan, Virtual Learning with Dr. Carycruz Bueno
Our first guests this week are Drs. Adam Cifu and…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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