Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.22 New Podcast, Opening Schools with Dr. Vladimir Kogan, Virtual Learning with Dr. Carycruz Bueno
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-3:06:04

3.22 New Podcast, Opening Schools with Dr. Vladimir Kogan, Virtual Learning with Dr. Carycruz Bueno

Our first guests this week are Drs. Adam Cifu and…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Our first guests this week are Drs. Adam Cifu and Scott Stern and are on to discuss their new podcast Symptom to Diagnosis -- based on their book of the same name -- about clinical reasoning. Next we bring back political scientist Dr. Vlad Kogan (from episode 3.13) to discuss the need to re-open schools in the context of rising COVID-19 cases and a changing political landscape. Finally we interview Dr. Carycruz Bueno on her critical research into the harms of fully virtual schooling. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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