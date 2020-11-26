Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.23 Capturing Your Audience with Dr. Zubin "ZDoggMD" Damania & JAVELIN 100 with Dr. Karine Tawagi
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3.23 Capturing Your Audience with Dr. Zubin "ZDoggMD" Damania & JAVELIN 100 with Dr. Karine Tawagi

We have a short and sweet episode for you this we…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

We have a short and sweet episode for you this week -- no monologue, just two deep-dives with two stellar guests. Our first interview is with Dr. Zubin Damania (known as ZDoggMD) and we cover everything from making original music to the artistry of professional oratory to the pain of electronic health records. Our second interview is a return to our popular segment Journal Club with a Fellow: We invite on Dr. Karine Tawagi of the Oschner Clinic in Louisiana to discuss the JAVELIN 100 study. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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