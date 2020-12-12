Now that we are nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, we invite Dr. Alasdair Munro, a pediatrics infectious disease expert, back on to the show to discuss recent developments in public health policy concerning the spread of COVID-19, the risk of it, and children. We also talk about the rigorously policed echo chamber of Twitter, specifically #medtwitter, and finding an audience for controversial opinions. This week is also the start of an experiment in breaking our content up into bite-sized, single-topic episodes. What do you think? Do you prefer a shorter, single-focus episode, or do you prefer our old format? Evidence summary of pediatric COVID-19: https://dontforgetthebubbles.com/evidence-summary-paediatric-covid-19-literature/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.25 Public Health Policy on the Risk of COVID-19 in Children with Dr. Alasdair Munro
Now that we are nine months into the COVID-19 pan…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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