Today's episode is an interview with Dr. Saurabh Jha, an Associate Professor of Radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, on the importance of debate and dialogue both historically and in today's modern context. This is the second episode in our experiment in breaking our content up into bite-sized, single-topic episodes. What do you think? Do you prefer a shorter, single-focus episode, or do you prefer our old format? Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.26 The Importance of Debate and Dialogue with Dr. Saurabh Jha
Today's episode is an interview with Dr. Saurabh …
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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