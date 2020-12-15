Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.26 The Importance of Debate and Dialogue with Dr. Saurabh Jha
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3.26 The Importance of Debate and Dialogue with Dr. Saurabh Jha

Today's episode is an interview with Dr. Saurabh …
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today's episode is an interview with Dr. Saurabh Jha, an Associate Professor of Radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, on the importance of debate and dialogue both historically and in today's modern context. This is the second episode in our experiment in breaking our content up into bite-sized, single-topic episodes. What do you think? Do you prefer a shorter, single-focus episode, or do you prefer our old format? Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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