Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.27 All Recent Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs with Dr. Bernard Marini
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3.27 All Recent Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs with Dr. Bernard Marini

On today's episode we discuss all the new drugs f…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we discuss all the new drugs for acute myeloid leukemia with Dr. Bernie Marini, a Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Hematology at University of Michigan Medicine. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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