On today's episode we talk podcasting and the history of medicine with Dr. Adam Rodman, the creator and host of the wildly popular podcast Bedside Rounds, and a hospitalist at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.28 Exploring the History of Medicine with Dr. Adam Rodman, host of Bedside Rounds
On today's episode we talk podcasting and the his…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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