Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.28 Exploring the History of Medicine with Dr. Adam Rodman, host of Bedside Rounds
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3.28 Exploring the History of Medicine with Dr. Adam Rodman, host of Bedside Rounds

On today's episode we talk podcasting and the his…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we talk podcasting and the history of medicine with Dr. Adam Rodman, the creator and host of the wildly popular podcast Bedside Rounds, and a hospitalist at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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