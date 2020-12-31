Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.29 Censorship in Medicine with Jonathan Darrow
0:00
-1:01:30

3.29 Censorship in Medicine with Jonathan Darrow

On today's episode we discuss censorship in medic…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we discuss censorship in medicine in all its forms with legal expert Jonathan Darrow, an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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