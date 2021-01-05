On today's episode we interview Dr. Bill Hall, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Surgery at Medical College of Wisconsin, on our new paper out now in The Lancet Oncology titled "Considering benefit and risk before routinely recommending SpaceOAR". SpaceOAR: doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30639-2 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.30 Benefit and Risk of SpaceOAR with Dr. William Hall
On today's episode we interview Dr. Bill Hall, As…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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