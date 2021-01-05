Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.30 Benefit and Risk of SpaceOAR with Dr. William Hall
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3.30 Benefit and Risk of SpaceOAR with Dr. William Hall

On today's episode we interview Dr. Bill Hall, As…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we interview Dr. Bill Hall, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Surgery at Medical College of Wisconsin, on our new paper out now in The Lancet Oncology titled "Considering benefit and risk before routinely recommending SpaceOAR". SpaceOAR: doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(20)30639-2 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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