Today we have for you an episode of random thoughts. We talk over the ramifications of the strict COVID-19 policy that prevents people from visiting their dying loved ones in the hospital. We also talk more about Norman Wang and his surrounding controversy given the recent lawsuit the Center for Individual Rights has filed against the University of Pittsburgh on his behalf. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.31 Random Thoughts on Visiting Hospital Patients During COVID-19 and Norman Wang's Lawsuit
Today we have for you an episode of random though…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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