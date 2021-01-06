Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.31 Random Thoughts on Visiting Hospital Patients During COVID-19 and Norman Wang's Lawsuit
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3.31 Random Thoughts on Visiting Hospital Patients During COVID-19 and Norman Wang's Lawsuit

Today we have for you an episode of random though…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we have for you an episode of random thoughts. We talk over the ramifications of the strict COVID-19 policy that prevents people from visiting their dying loved ones in the hospital. We also talk more about Norman Wang and his surrounding controversy given the recent lawsuit the Center for Individual Rights has filed against the University of Pittsburgh on his behalf. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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