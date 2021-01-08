Today we talk with Dr. Stephen Bradley, a General Practitioner and Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Leeds, on publishing in medical journals -- peer review, editorial practices, anti-intellectualism, and more! Notes on Nationalism: www.orwellfoundation.com/the-orwell-foundation/orwell/essays-and-other-works/notes-on-nationalism/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.32 Publishing Original Thought in Medical Journals with Dr. Stephen Bradley
Today we talk with Dr. Stephen Bradley, a General…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes