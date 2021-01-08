Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.32 Publishing Original Thought in Medical Journals with Dr. Stephen Bradley
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3.32 Publishing Original Thought in Medical Journals with Dr. Stephen Bradley

Today we talk with Dr. Stephen Bradley, a General…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we talk with Dr. Stephen Bradley, a General Practitioner and Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Leeds, on publishing in medical journals -- peer review, editorial practices, anti-intellectualism, and more! Notes on Nationalism: www.orwellfoundation.com/the-orwell-foundation/orwell/essays-and-other-works/notes-on-nationalism/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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