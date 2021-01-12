Today we are joined by Dr. Aaron Goodman, an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California San Diego, who talks with us about hematologic malignancies, transplantation, and our new paper out now in Blood titled "Persistent Challenges with Treating Multiple Myeloma Early". Persistent Challenges: doi.org/10.1182/blood.2020009752 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.33 Hematologic Malignancies and Transplantation with Dr. Aaron Goodman
Today we are joined by Dr. Aaron Goodman, an Assi…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes