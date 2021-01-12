Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.33 Hematologic Malignancies and Transplantation with Dr. Aaron Goodman
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3.33 Hematologic Malignancies and Transplantation with Dr. Aaron Goodman

Today we are joined by Dr. Aaron Goodman, an Assi…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we are joined by Dr. Aaron Goodman, an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California San Diego, who talks with us about hematologic malignancies, transplantation, and our new paper out now in Blood titled "Persistent Challenges with Treating Multiple Myeloma Early". Persistent Challenges: doi.org/10.1182/blood.2020009752 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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