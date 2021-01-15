Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.34 COVID-19 From a Philosopher's Point of View with Dr. Matthew Smith
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3.34 COVID-19 From a Philosopher's Point of View with Dr. Matthew Smith

Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an asso…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an associate professor in the Northeastern University Department of Philosophy and Religion, for a far-ranging discussion on COVID-19 from a philosopher's point of view. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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