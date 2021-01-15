Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an associate professor in the Northeastern University Department of Philosophy and Religion, for a far-ranging discussion on COVID-19 from a philosopher's point of view. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.34 COVID-19 From a Philosopher's Point of View with Dr. Matthew Smith
Today we sit down with Dr. Matthew Smith, an asso…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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