Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.35 The Secrets of Vermont in Taming the COVID-19 Pandemic with Anne Sosin
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3.35 The Secrets of Vermont in Taming the COVID-19 Pandemic with Anne Sosin

Today we interview Anne Sosin of Dartmouth Colleg…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

Today we interview Anne Sosin of Dartmouth College on public health policy in Vermont and how the state has uniquely tamed the COVID-19 pandemic. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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