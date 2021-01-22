Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.36 Sustainable Ex-Vivo Seafood with Dr. Arye Elfenbein
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3.36 Sustainable Ex-Vivo Seafood with Dr. Arye Elfenbein

On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Arye Elfe…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Arye Elfenbein, a cardiologist and "doctorpreneur " to interview him on the bio-tech company he recently co-founded: Wildtype. Wildtype manufactures ex-vivo fish meat for human consumption in fulfillment of their mission to create the cleanest, most sustainable seafood. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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