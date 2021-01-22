On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Arye Elfenbein, a cardiologist and "doctorpreneur " to interview him on the bio-tech company he recently co-founded: Wildtype. Wildtype manufactures ex-vivo fish meat for human consumption in fulfillment of their mission to create the cleanest, most sustainable seafood. Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.36 Sustainable Ex-Vivo Seafood with Dr. Arye Elfenbein
On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Arye Elfe…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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