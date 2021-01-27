Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.37 Skepticism, COVID-19, and Debating Science in the Era of Trade-Offs with Jacob Hale Russell
0:00
-1:33:03

3.37 Skepticism, COVID-19, and Debating Science in the Era of Trade-Offs with Jacob Hale Russell

On today's episode we are joined by Jacob Hale Ru…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we are joined by Jacob Hale Russell, an Associate Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School. We discuss his forthcoming book on skepticism, elites, and expertise, as well as his article out now on StatNews about the myth of COVID-19 denial. We talk about anti-intellectualism and how science ought to be debated in the era of trade-offs and COVID-19. Straw Man of Pandemic Denial: www.statnews.com/2020/12/23/put-straw-man-pandemic-denial-out-of-its-misery/comment-page-1/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vinay Prasad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.