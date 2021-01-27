On today's episode we are joined by Jacob Hale Russell, an Associate Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School. We discuss his forthcoming book on skepticism, elites, and expertise, as well as his article out now on StatNews about the myth of COVID-19 denial. We talk about anti-intellectualism and how science ought to be debated in the era of trade-offs and COVID-19. Straw Man of Pandemic Denial: www.statnews.com/2020/12/23/put-straw-man-pandemic-denial-out-of-its-misery/comment-page-1/ Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.37 Skepticism, COVID-19, and Debating Science in the Era of Trade-Offs with Jacob Hale Russell
On today's episode we are joined by Jacob Hale Ru…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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