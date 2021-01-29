Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad’s Observations and Thoughts

Vinay Prasad's Observations and Thoughts
Plenary Session
3.38 Oncology During COVID-19 & RCTs from Low- vs High-Income Countries with Dr. Christopher Booth
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3.38 Oncology During COVID-19 & RCTs from Low- vs High-Income Countries with Dr. Christopher Booth

On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Chris Boo…
Vinay Prasad MD MPH's avatar
Vinay Prasad MD MPH

On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Chris Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada to discuss his new paper out now in JAMA Oncology titled "An Analysis of Contemporary Oncology Randomized Clinical Trials From Low/Middle-Income vs High-Income Countries". We also talk about how COVID-19 has affected oncology research. We touch, too, on the topic of evaluating how you spend your time and prioritizing your research. Contemporary Oncology RCTs: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.7478 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew

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