On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Chris Booth of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada to discuss his new paper out now in JAMA Oncology titled "An Analysis of Contemporary Oncology Randomized Clinical Trials From Low/Middle-Income vs High-Income Countries". We also talk about how COVID-19 has affected oncology research. We touch, too, on the topic of evaluating how you spend your time and prioritizing your research. Contemporary Oncology RCTs: doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.7478 Back us on Patreon! www.patreon.com/plenarysession Check out our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCUibd0E2kdF9N9e-EmIbUew
3.38 Oncology During COVID-19 & RCTs from Low- vs High-Income Countries with Dr. Christopher Booth
On today's episode we sit down with Dr. Chris Boo…
Plenary Session
Dr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.comDr Prasad on medicine, oncology, & health policy. Host: Vinay Prasad, MD MPH from University of California San Francisco. Tweet your feedback to @Plenary_Session or e-mail plenarysessionpodcast@gmail.com
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